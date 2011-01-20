20 gennaio 2011

Raiding Africa

Rotterdam International Film FestivalRaiding Africa Day – Rotterdam, 2 febbraio 2011Festival del Cinema Africano, d’Asia e America LatinaMilano, 21-27 marzo 2011Dopo il successo nel 2010 di “Forget Africa”, il prestigioso Rotterdam International Film Festival (40° edizione, 26 gennaio – 6 febbraio 2011) presenta quest’anno un nuovo progetto, Raiding Africa, in collaborazione con il Festival del Cinema Africano, d’Asia e America Latina di Milano, il Durban Film Festival, il Göteborg Film Fund e l’Hubert Bals Fund.Ispiratosi alla crescente influenza della Cina nei paesi africani, il Rotterdam International Film Festival ha chiesto a sette giovani talenti del cinema africano di andare alla scoperta della Cina e realizzare ciascuno un film in collaborazione con la Li Xianting Film School di Pechino. Raiding Africa si pone l’obiettivo di continuare a stimolare lo scambio tra culture, sostenere la carriera professionale dei registi africani inseriti nel 2010 in “Forget Africa” e creare per loro la possibilità di lavorare in un contesto internazionale con realtà produttive asiatiche indipendenti.I film saranno presentati in prima mondiale il 2 febbraio 2011 a Rotterdam durante il Raiding Africa Day: parteciperanno alla giornata i 7 registi africani con i loro tutor asiatici e sono in programma anche tavole rotonde sulle tematiche sollevate dal progetto.Il Festival del Cinema Africano di Milano presenterà in anteprima italiana i film all’interno della programmazione della 21° edizione, dal 21 al 27 marzo: sul sito sono già da ora disponibili i blog del curatore del progetto che ne raccontano tutto lo sviluppo a partire dall’estate 2010.After the success in 2010 of “Forget Africa”, the prestigious Rotterdam International Film Festival (40th edition, 26th January – 6th February 2011) is presenting a new project this year, Raiding Africa, in collaboration with the Festival of African, Asian and Latina American Cinema of Milan, Durban Film Festival, the Göteborg Film Fund and the Hubert Bals Fund.Inspired by the growing influence of China in African countries, Rotterdam International Film Festival has asked seven young talents of African cinema to go and discover China and each make a film in collaboration with the Li Xianting Film School of Beijing. Raiding Africa has the aim of continuing to stimulate the exchange between cultures, support the professional careers of African directors including in “Forget Africa” in 2010 and to create for them the chance to work in an international context with independent Asian production companies.The films will have their world premiere in Rotterdam on February the 2nd, 2011, during the Raiding Africa Day: the 7 African directors will take part in the day with their Asian tutors and there will be round tables on the issues raised by the project.The African Film Festival of Milan will present the Italian premiere of the films at its 21st edition, from 21st to 27th March: on the site the blogs of the project organizer with the development of the project since summer 2010 are already on the site.